Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells 3,565 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,337 ($17.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,812.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,441.50 ($18.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,946 ($25.60).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.