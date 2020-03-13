Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 17,083 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27.

On Thursday, January 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $407.01 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $390.02 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,595,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

