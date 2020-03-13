Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $41,760,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chau Quang Khuong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

