Intel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

INTC stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

