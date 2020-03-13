Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) vs. Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Head-To-Head Survey

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internap and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $317.37 million 0.03 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.13 Pinterest $1.14 billion 6.67 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -4.11

Internap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Internap and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48

Internap presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,967.72%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.96, suggesting a potential upside of 117.55%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Internap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02% Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32%

Summary

Internap beats Pinterest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

