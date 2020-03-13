InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 89 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 385,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.