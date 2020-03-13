InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

