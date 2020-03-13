InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 990 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,409,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,836,000 after buying an additional 388,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.17. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

