InterOcean Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.