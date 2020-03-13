InterOcean Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,109,300 shares of company stock worth $28,854,784 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

