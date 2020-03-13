InterOcean Capital LLC Has $362,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $64.70.

