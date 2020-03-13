InterOcean Capital LLC Has $508,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,495 shares of company stock worth $1,941,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

