InterOcean Capital LLC Has $701,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $284.32 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.22 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.70 and its 200-day moving average is $308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

