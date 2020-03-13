InterOcean Capital LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $18.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.