InterOcean Capital LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 82,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

