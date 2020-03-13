InterOcean Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. InterOcean Capital LLC owned 2.68% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short MidCap 400 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MYY opened at $55.94 on Friday. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MidCap 400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MidCap 400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.