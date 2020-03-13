InterOcean Capital LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

