InterOcean Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

