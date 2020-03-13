InterOcean Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $279.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $232.95 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

