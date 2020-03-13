InterOcean Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,911,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.