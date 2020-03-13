InterOcean Capital LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Oracle stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

