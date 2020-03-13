InterOcean Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.