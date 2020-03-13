InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after purchasing an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,592,000 after purchasing an additional 674,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

