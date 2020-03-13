InterOcean Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $38.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

