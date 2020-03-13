InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

