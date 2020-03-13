InterOcean Capital LLC Takes $228,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 963,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 483,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 431,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 843,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

