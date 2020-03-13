InterOcean Capital LLC Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $164.27 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.