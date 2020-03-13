InterOcean Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $132.23 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $128.53 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

