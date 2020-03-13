INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £15,009.12 in Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Fleur Meijs acquired 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £15,009.12 ($19,743.65).

Shares of LON IAT opened at GBX 238.87 ($3.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million and a PE ratio of 140.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.07. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.80 ($4.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. INVESCO Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About INVESCO Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

