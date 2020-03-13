Investors Buy Large Volume of Millendo Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average daily volume of 791 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

MLND stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.49. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

