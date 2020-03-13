Investors Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Destinations Put Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 508 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WYND opened at $26.36 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

