Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 98,670 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 5,804 put options.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

