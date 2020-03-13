Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of ITIC opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $182.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

