IQE (LON:IQE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

IQE plc (LON:IQE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 108 to GBX 95. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQE traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.47), with a volume of 1846725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.84 ($0.50).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IQE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.60 ($0.98).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $259.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78.

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

