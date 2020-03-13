iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $141.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.89.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

