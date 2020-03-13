iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EFA stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

