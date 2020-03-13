Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 21183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,241. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $954.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

