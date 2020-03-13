Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 5,190 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 466,005 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

