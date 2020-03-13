Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,388 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 744,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.