Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after buying an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 755,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

