Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $255.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

