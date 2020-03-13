Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

