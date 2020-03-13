Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.