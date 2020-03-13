Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Total were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TOT opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

