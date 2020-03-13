Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,201 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

BCE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

