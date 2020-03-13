Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,026 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Nomura cut their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

