Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,130 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

