Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 5,545 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 706,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after purchasing an additional 662,007 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

