Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of DPW opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.71. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

