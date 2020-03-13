Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $123.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

